The Rays signed Sabol to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sabol spent nearly all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level, slashing just .183/.296/.326 between the Red Sox and White Sox organizations. The 28-year-old is likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Durham, where he'd provide versatile depth with the ability to play catcher, first base and left field.