Sabol will serve as the Giants' designated hitter and No. 7 hitter in Thursday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sabol will pick up his fourth start in five games, though he'll be filling a non-defensive role Thursday after each of the prior three starts came at catcher. The 26-year-old should continue to see the bulk of the action behind the dish while both Patrick Bailey (concussion) and Tom Murphy (knee) are on the injured list. Sabol has gone 6-for-12 with a double and a walk since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento last weekend.