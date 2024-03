Sabol (groin) will return to action Wednesday for the Giants' Cactus League contest against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sabol is not in the lineup but will come off the bench and play some left field. It will be the 26-year-old's first game appearance since March 5, as he's been plagued by a right adductor strain. Sabol should be ready in time for Opening Day but appears ticketed for Triple-A Sacramento to start the season.