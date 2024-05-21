Sabol was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Tuesday.

With Sabol not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Pirates, it seemed to be due to a lefty being on the mound. Now it is apparent there was more to that with the catcher being optioned all the way down to Double-A Richmond. This comes with Patrick Bailey (concussion) being reinstated from the injured list and Ryan McKenna being added to the 26-man roster. Sabol was getting steady playing time with injuries to Bailey and Tom Murphy (knee). The 26-Year-Old had an OPS just under .800 and will now return to Double-A for the first time since 2022.