Belt was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres due to right knee discomfort, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt had his right knee drained Friday, and he'll ultimately be held out of the lineup for a second straight game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench Saturday, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Wilmer Flores was added to the lineup as the designated hitter.