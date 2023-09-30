Belt will sit Saturday against the Rays.
Belt has homered on back-to-back days but will nonetheless head to the bench, potentially because the Blue Jays fear the Rays could turn to a lefty after opener Shawn Armstrong. George Springer will rest his legs as the designated hitter, with Cavan Biggio starting in right field.
