Belt said he isn't retiring and will "definitely" play in 2024, Alex Pavlovic of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old spent last season in Toronto and served as the club's primary designated hitter, and he enjoyed a resurgence in 103 games with an .859 OPS and 19 home runs. Belt made just 29 appearances at first base and isn't likely to play the field much more than that going forward given his age and injury history. There's still some competition in the free-agent DH market with veteran J.D. Martinez also unsigned early in spring training.