Belt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-8 loss to the Rays.

Belt's eighth inning home run was his third long ball over his last four games. Since May 4, the 35-year-old leads the Blue Jays with a .934 OPS and closes out the regular season with a strong slash line of .254/.369/.490 with 19 homers, 43 RBI, 53 runs and a 61:141 BB:K in 404 plate appearances. He'll figure to be in the lineup Tuesday when the Blue Jays open up the playoffs against Pablo Lopez and the Twins.