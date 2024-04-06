Speaking on the "JD Bunkis Podcast" on March 29, Belt revealed that he hasn't received many calls from teams interested in signing him for the 2024 season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Belt noted that he had a far easier time fielding interest following the 2022 season when he was limited to just 78 games due to issues in his right knee. He signed a one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Blue Jays in January of 2023 and went on to slash .254/.369/.490 with 19 home runs and 43 RBI over 404 plate appearances while appearing in 103 games last season. Baggarly notes that the Mets have been the only team to offer Belt a guaranteed contract -- though it was almost entirely incentive-based -- and that other teams considered him a fallback option.