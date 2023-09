Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Rays.

The veteran first baseman went yard for the second straight game, launching his 18th homer of the year in the fourth inning off Erasmo Ramirez. Belt missed most of September due to a stomach bug and back trouble, but he looks 100 percent as the Jays close in on a wild-card berth, going 4-for-14 in four games since returning to the lineup with three extra-base hits and four RBI.