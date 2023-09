Belt went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Yankees.

After missing two weeks with a back injury, it only took Belt three games to launch a home run, this time plating Daulton Varsho and George Springer on a three-run shot off Zach McAllister in the sixth inning. Through 100 games, Belt is slashing .252/.371/.477 with 17 home runs and an ugly 34.8 percent strikeout rate.