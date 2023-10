Belt is starting at designated hitter and batting second Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Twins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays are rolling out the same lineup that they featured in Game 1 as they try to stave off elimination. That includes Belt in the two spot, which is where he hit in his final three starts of the regular season. For what it's worth, Belt is 0-for-8 with a 3:1 K:BB in nine career plate appearances versus Twins starter Sonny Gray.