Belt said Wednesday that his right knee is feeling great after he underwent surgery earlier this month, and he's optimistic about his ability to continue playing in 2023, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I know I have a lot left in me and that's what I want to show everybody," Belt said.

Due to the chronic problems Belt has had with the knee in recent years, there had been some thought that retirement could be in the cards for the 34-year-old, but his positive response to surgery has seemingly left him prepared to continue his career. Belt still has several hurdles to clear in his recovery from surgery, but the expectation is that he'll have a relatively normal offseason following a two-month rehab process. Belt, who hit .213 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in 78 games before being shut down for good in late August, will be a free agent this offseason and is unlikely to command more than a one-year deal on the open market, given his age and injury history.