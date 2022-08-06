Crawford (knee) was activated from the injured list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants' lineup for Saturday is still pending, but Crawford and Joc Pederson (concussion) will likely be in there to face right-hander Adam Oller after both were reinstated to the active roster. Following a resurgent campaign last year, Crawford's numbers have plummeted again in his age-35 season (.215/.297/.332 with five homers and one stolen base).
