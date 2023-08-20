Johnson didn't play for Triple-A Sacramento in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Tacoma due to an unspecified injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

According to Baggarly, Johnson is day-to-day with what's considered a minor injury, but the undisclosed issue was enough to take the 27-year-old out of the mix for a promotion to the Giants on Sunday. Rather than Johnson, the Giants chose to recall Luis Matos from Triple-A to provide an extra right-handed bat to the outfield. Since returning to Sacramento on July 19 a day after serving as the Giants' 27th man for a doubleheader, Johnson is slashing .258/.310/.419 with three home runs and seven stolen bases in 22 games.