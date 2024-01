Johnson signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Dec. 21.

Johnson has slashed .148/.209/.213 across 67 plate appearances in his major-league career, but his .828 Triple-A OPS from last season is enough for San Diego to take a chance on him. Johnson should have a chance to make the Padres' Opening Day roster based on the team's lack of outfield depth, but the 28-year-old will most likely begin the year at Triple-A El Paso.