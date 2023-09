The Giants outrighted Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Johnson will stick around in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Giants designated him for assignment last week. The switch-hitting outfielder has appeared in 30 games at the big-league level in 2023, slashing .163/.229/.256 with one home run and three stolen bases across 48 plate appearances. Johnson should continue to play fairly regularly at Sacramento for the rest of the season.