Johnson hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Johnson entered the game as a pinch hitter for Fernando Tatis in the eighth inning and delivered the Padres' final runs of the game. Johnson has seen limited playing time since the All-Star break, appearing in just 28 games while going 17-for-40 (.425) with four extra-base hits and six RBI. The outfielder has mostly functioned in a bench role this season -- through 68 plate appearances, he has one homer, eight RBI, seven runs scored, three stolen bases and a .371/.409/.484 slash line.