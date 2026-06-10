Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Padres' Bryce Johnson: Making second straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Johnson will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Johnson will cover right field for the second straight game, after he went 0-for-2 with a stolen base -- his fifth of the season -- while starting in Tuesday's 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The 30-year-old isn't expected to be in line for extended playing time, as he'll likely fade into a reserve role as soon as Miguel Andujar moves past his hamstring injury or Jake Cronenworth (concussion) returns from the 7-day injured list.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!