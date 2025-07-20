Johnson is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Nationals on Sunday.

Johnson wasn't in San Diego's original lineup, but he's now picking up a start in center field, as Jackson Merrill was scratched due to an illness. This will be the third start for Johnson over San Diego's past eight contests, and he's posted a .304/.360/.391 slash line with no homers, two RBI and two steals over 22 games this season.