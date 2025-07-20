default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Nationals on Sunday.

Johnson wasn't in San Diego's original lineup, but he's now picking up a start in center field, as Jackson Merrill was scratched due to an illness. This will be the third start for Johnson over San Diego's past eight contests, and he's posted a .304/.360/.391 slash line with no homers, two RBI and two steals over 22 games this season.

More News