Johnson is still experiencing concussion symptoms, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He has passed concussion tests, but Johnson is apparently still dealing with some lingering symptoms. The outfielder has been out since mid-April after suffering a concussion when he collided with the outfield wall.
