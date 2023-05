Stevenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stevenson had started in center field in three of the past four games, going hitless across seven at-bats but drawing three walks. He could be part of a timeshare at the position with Austin Slater -- who draws the start Sunday -- until the Giants return Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.