Giants' Cal Stevenson: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Stevenson is hitless in nine at-bats for the Giants this season. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Casey Schmitt.
