The Phillies released Stevenson on Sunday.

He lost his spot on the Phillies' 40-man roster after right-hander Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals. Stevenson was up in the big leagues with Philadelphia for about two weeks in late April and early May but has otherwise spent the 2025 season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with whom he produced a .237/.368/.349 slash line to go with six home runs and 22 steals across 346 plate appearances.