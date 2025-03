The Phillies optioned Stevenson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Stevenson will end the spring with a .179/.313/.333 slash line to go along with his 19 strikeouts in 39 at-bats. He'll look to get back on track in the minors, but his career .514 OPS doesn't inspire much confidence in his ability to produce in the majors if he gets called up to Philly.