Philadelphia claimed Stevenson off waivers from the Giants on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Stevenson was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week after going 0-for-12 in the majors and 8-for-49 (.163) at the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 26-year-old outfielder is a career .145/.259/.188 hitter in 83 plate appearances at the MLB level.