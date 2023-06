Stevenson cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Stevenson was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on Thursday to clear room for Drew Ellis after Ellis had his contract selected from Lehigh Valley. Stevenson has struggled to a .208 average and .617 OPS over 77 at-bats with one homer and five stolen bases in the minors, and he went 0-for-9 in a brief call-up with San Francisco before being claimed off waivers by the Phillies.