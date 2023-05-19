site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Cal Stevenson: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Stevenson was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster. Stevenson is hitless in nine at-bats for the Giants this season and would seem to have a good shot to clear waivers.
