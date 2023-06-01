site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Cal Stevenson: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Jun 1, 2023
11:59 am ET
Stevenson was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday.
Stevenson was claimed off waivers from the Giants last Friday, but his stay on the 40-man roster lasted less than a week. Drew Ellis had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move to give the Phillies an option at first base against left-handed pitching.
