Doval picked up the save in Thursday's 1-0 win over Arizona. He allowed two hits while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Doval worked around a pair of singles, inducing a Joc Pederson fly out to end the threat and earn his major-league leading 33rd save. After blowing a save against Boston on July 29, the 26-year-old flamethrower has turned in four consecutive scoreless appearances, allowing three hits while striking out five and issuing zero walks across four innings during that stretch.