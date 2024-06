Doval earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over Texas, working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Things got dicey for Doval in the ninth, as the Rangers got the tying runs into scoring position with two outs. However, the right-hander would coax a flyout off the bat of Leody Taveras to lock down his 11th save of the year and his second in as many days. The 26-year-old Doval lowered his ERA to 3.91 with a 1.58 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season.