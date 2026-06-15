Yankees' Camilo Doval: Fans two, nabs win in relief

Doval (3-0) earned the win over Toronto on Sunday, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief.

Doval entered the game in the bottom of the eighth frame with the score tied 3-3. He kept things that way by retiring the side in order on 15 pitches, with two of his outs coming via punchout. Doval then moved into position for the victory when New York put up five runs in the top of the ninth. The veteran righty has been a high-leverage part of the Yankees' bullpen this season, though he hasn't been a particularly appealing fantasy asset with just one save and three holds. Doval does have three victories, however, and he has a fine 1.16 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB over 26.2 innings despite a poor 5.06 ERA.