The Giants claimed Doval off waivers from the Pirates on Thursday.

After being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Doval will now return to the organization with which he spent his first four-plus seasons in the majors. The 29-year-old righty has turned in a 4.30 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 58.2 innings with the Yankees and Pirates this season, so he's unlikely to return to his familiar role as the Giants' closer, but he could provide middle-relief help during the team's final four regular-season contests. Blade Tidwell (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.