Doval gave up two runs on two hits while striking out one batter over 1.1 innings in relief against the Angels on Monday.

Doval entered with two out, a runner on third base and the score tied 8-8 in the seventh inning. He got out of the jam by getting Logan O'Hoppe to fly out. However, he gave up a leadoff single in the following frame, and two batters later, Mike Trout tagged him for a monstrous 445-foot, two-run homer. That put Doval in line for the loss, but the Yankees were able to take him off the hook with a late comeback. The veteran reliever continues to work in high leverage, but he has just one hold along with a blown save so far this season. He's held the opponent scoreless in six of his nine outings, but in the other three he's given up two runs apiece. Overall, Doval has an unsavory 7.36 ERA along with a 1.23 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 7.1 frames.