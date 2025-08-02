Doval (4-3) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with no strikeouts in one-third of an inning.

Doval disappointed in his Yankees debut, taking his fifth blown save of the season. The hierarchy of New York's new-look bullpen following the acquisition of David Bednar is not entirely settled, though it's worth noting that Doval has struggled quite a bit recently and is seeing his fantasy stock drop. Since the start of June, the right-hander has a 5.64 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB across 22.1 innings.