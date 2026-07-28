Yankees' Camilo Doval: Getting fewer high-leverage looks

Over his past 22 games, Doval has just one hold and no saves while posting a 3.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB over 20.1 innings.

Doval collected three holds and a save over his first 21 appearances this season, but that came with three blown saves and a 5.40 ERA. Since then, the right-hander has been bypassed in high-leverage situations on numerous occasions, though he's still mostly been deployed in the final three innings of contests. Doval entered the campaign with at least 16 saves in four straight seasons and registered a career-high 10 regular-season holds last year, but he's become a lower-leverage option in 2026, significantly denting his value even in saves-plus-holds fantasy leagues.