The Pirates designated Doval for assignment Tuesday.

The right-hander was acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline, but the Pirates have elected to move on during the final week of the regular season after he posted a 3.79 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 19 innings after being dealt. Doval could generate some interest on waivers since he's arbitration eligible for the final time in 2027, but his $6.1 million salary will likely be too rich for most clubs given his 4.23 ERA across the past three regular seasons.