Doval earned the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the White Sox, allowing one unearned run in a hitless 11th inning.

Called upon in the 11th inning to protect a three-run lead, Doval worked around an RBI groundout by Will Robertson but faced the minimum amount of hitters to lock down his 16th save of the season, and his first since being acquired by New York. The outing was another encouraging step for the right-hander, who entered Saturday with a 5.23 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and two blown saves in two chances since joining the Yankees.