Doval allowed two earned runs on three hits while hitting one batter and striking out three across one inning in Friday's 8-1 defeat to the Mets.

Doval entered the game in the ninth inning, hitting the first batter he faced before striking out the next two. However, the right-hander then surrendered a ground-rule double and threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score before giving up an RBI single. The 28-year-old has made seven appearances this month, posting a 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and a 10:7 K:BB with two saves and one blown save across eight innings during that span.