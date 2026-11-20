Doval signed a one-year, $6.3 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Doval finished the 2026 campaign with a 4.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 60.2 innings, though he fired two shutout innings after returning to the Giants during the final week of the regular season. The 29-year-old has a bit of work to do before he can reclaim the closer title in San Francisco, but the team's current lack of bullpen depth could allow him to pull it off.