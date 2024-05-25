Doval gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Mets.

The Giants scored six of their runs in the eighth and ninth innings just to create the save chance, but Doval very nearly squandered it following a leadoff double by pinch hitter DJ Stewart and a fielding error by Marco Luciano. It was the first earned run the right-hander has allowed since May 8 at Coors Field, and on the season Doval carries a 3.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB through 20.2 innings while converting nine of 10 save opportunities.