Doval struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Doval extended his scoreless streak to 4.1 innings. He needed 17 pitches (10 strikes) Sunday, but he was able to emerge with his eighth save in as many chances this season. The closer has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB over 18 innings and has also posted a 2-0 record this season. The Giants haven't generated a ton of save opportunities, but Doval has been strong when called upon.