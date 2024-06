Doval struck out one batter in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Rangers on Friday.

Doval fired 10 of 15 pitches to quickly retire the Ragners' 3-4-5 hitters in order and finish off the 5-2 win. It was his first appearance since coughing up four runs against the Yankees on June 2. Doval has now converted 10 of his 12 save chances and Friday was his first successful attempt since May 24. Doval lowered his season ERA to 4.07 through 24.1 innings.