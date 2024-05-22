Doval gave up two unearned runs on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to blow his first save of the season in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Pirates. He struck out one.

The Giants rolled into the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead, but after Luke Jackson put two runners aboard with one out, Doval got the call and coaxed a potential double-play grounder from Andrew McCutchen, only for Marco Luciano to boot it and pave the way for a Pirates rally. Doval's control has taken a step backward this season, as he has a 15.7 percent walk rate compared to a 9.3 percent mark in 2023, but he still carries a 2.89 ERA to go with his 1.45 WHIP, 25:13 K:BB through 18.2 innings and eight saves.