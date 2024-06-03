Doval (2-1) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in a blown save chance Sunday. He recorded two outs while taking a loss against the Yankees.

Doval entered the game with a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning and was quickly jumped by the top of the Yankees' lineup. With one out in the inning, he yielded an RBI triple to Anthony Volpe, a go-ahead, two-run shot to Juan Soto and an RBI double to Giancarlo Stanton. Doval had allowed four earned runs over his previous 15.2 innings before Sunday's ugly outing. His ERA shot up from 2.78 to 4.24 with a 30:17 K:BB through 23.1 frames.