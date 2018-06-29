Stratton allowed five runs in four innings, yielding eight hits and a walk in the 9-8 loss to Colorado. He struck out three and allowed a home run in the no-decision.

Stratton avoided the loss as Jon Gray posted a similar outing. The 27-year-old righty saw his ERA bump from 4.14 to 4.45 in 91 innings with a 70:35 K:BB. Stratton will take the mound against the Rockies once again next Tuesday. In two starts against Colorado, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in nine innings.

