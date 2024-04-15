Stratton (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and four walks without striking out a batter over one inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Mets.

Stratton lost his control Sunday, throwing just 11 of 28 pitches for strikes in the poor appearance. He's kept runs off the board in four of his six outings while also earning a save, but he has an ugly 5:7 K:BB that belies trouble ahead. The right-hander is in the high-leverage mix as one of three Royals to log a save this season, but it's fair to say he shouldn't be manager Matt Quatraro's first option in the ninth inning most of the time.