Stratton (1-0) earned the win Friday over the White Sox, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Stratton worked the top of the eighth inning, and the Royals broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander allowed two runs in his season debut March 28 versus the Twins, but he's bounced back with a pair of scoreless outings. The Royals' bullpen roles remain unsettled, but Stratton is still far down the pecking order for save chances even with Will Smith struggling out of the gate.