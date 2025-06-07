The Dodgers designated Stratton for assignment Saturday.

This is the second time Stratton has been designated for assignment in the past week -- he was previously DFA'd on Monday but cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minors before rejoining the big-league squad Friday. In his latest turn with the team, Stratton allowed one run in one inning against the Cardinals on Friday. Stratton's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for the activation of fellow reliever Michael Kopech (shoulder) from the 60-day IL.