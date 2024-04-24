Stratton (2-1) did not allow a baserunner and struck out one batter over 1.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

Stratton allowed an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly after relieving starter Michael Wacha in the fifth inning. The Royals rallied ahead in the bottom of the fifth and Stratton delivered a perfect sixth en route to the win. He hasn't been charged with a run over his last five innings and now has a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB over 11 innings on the year. Stratton's history as a starter makes him an option for multi-inning assignments. He can also work in the late innings, though James McArthur (five) has the advantage for save chances so far, while Stratton and Will Smith (one each) are the only other Royals to pick up a save this season.